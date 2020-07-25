Lockdown violation: Hotels & guest-houses sealed in Galiyat

ABBOTTABAD: The Abbottabad district administration with the collaboration of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) on Friday sealed at least 15 hotels and guest-houses in Galiyat for violating the lockdown.

The lockdown had been imposed to protect the people from the fast-travelling coronavirus. Deputy Commissioner Mughees Sanaullah told The News that the KP government had strictly banned the tourists from entering the Galiyat due to the lockdown and warned the violators of punitive actions, especially during Eid holidays. He said during the operation headed by Additional Commissioner III Ameenul Hussan, at least 15 hotels were fined, two hotels & guest houses were sealed and four persons were sent behind bars for violating the lockdown and running business. The district administration and the GDA have set a deadline of 24 hours on Thursday for the tourists to vacate all the hotels and rest-houses in Galiyat where government of KP has imposed a complete ban on the movement of tourists in hilly areas especially in Nathiagali, Dongagali, Baragali, Ayubia and other picnic spots in Galiyat. The deputy commissioner said the action was taken against the hotels and rest-houses who had violated the government’s order. The official said the process of checking would continue periodically till the lifting of the ban in the area. He said that tourists should follow the law of the land as strict checking would be made at all the entry and exit points besides taking legal action against the violators. The official advised the hotel owners to join hands with the government in the war against coronavirus and prove to be responsible citizens. Earlier, Additional Commissioner III visited Galiyat and took action. The action was taken against the Afaq Hotel, K International,

Taj Hotel, Nadi Kinara Hotel, New Bismillah Hotel, Arshi Guest House and others.