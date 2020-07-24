31 outlaws nabbed

Rawalpindi : As many 31 outlaws were reportedly arrested for involvement in different crimes in the limits of different police stations of Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

Pirwadhai Police reportedly arrested two men for allegedly raping a married woman. Pirwadhai Police Station arrested both the accused persons.

SHO Banni Police Station in a crackdown against proclaimed offenders arrested Noor Ali, who was on most-wanted list of police since 2018 while Ganjmandi Police Station arrested Shazia Parveen, who was wanted to police since 2019.

Ten culprits were also arrested for aerial firing and in possession of illegal weapons. Racecourse Police arrested Ijaz Khan following a viral video of aerial firing.

Naseerabad Police Station arrested two men with a pistol. Sadar Wah Police Station arrested a culprit Talat and recovered a 30 bore pistol from him.

Rawalpindi police in a crackdown against drug dealers arrested 14 culprits and recovered 58 litres of liquor, 2,430g charas, while two persons were arrested over violation of the kite flying act.

Police registered separate cases against the culprits and started the investigation against the culprits.