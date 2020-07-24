Punjab govt determined to finish Rs85b Leh Expressway: CM Usman Buzdar

Rawalpindi : Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Thursday said that the provincial government needs Rs85 billion to complete Leh Expressway through public-private partnership.

Accompanied by Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the chief minister visited Nullah Leh and expressed satisfaction over the desilting and dredging work. He said that the Punjab government was determined to start the Leh Expressway project to protect the public from flooding during monsoon. He directed the local administration to plant trees along both embankments of Nullah Leh to avoid ever-increasing pollution.

He said that he was determined to visit every city of the province to resolve public related issues.

Punjab chief minister also planted a sapling on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Leh Expressway was necessary for the residents of garrison city.

During the briefing, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that utility corridors would be established at both sides of Leh Expressway. “We will acquire 2,750-kanal land for this project,” he said.

Commissioner, deputy commissioner, managing director WASA and several other officers were also present on the occasion.

After the ceremony, Chief Minister Punjab went to the commissioner office where local PTI leaders met him.

However, talking to ‘The News’ residents of garrison city belonging to different walks of life said that they wanted to meet the chief minister but he left without listening to their woes. They said that they were waiting for chief minister but nobody allowed them even to go near him.

Hundreds of residents carried applications in their hands but unfortunately had to return empty-handed. A large contingent of police was present from Mareer Chowk to Moti Mehal on the occasion.