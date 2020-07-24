Industrialists to get all possible facilities: minister

LAHORE : Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the PTI government is providing ease in doing business, with provision of all possible facilities to the industrialists.

In a meeting with the Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar along with a delegation of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday matters pertaining to development affairs of small industrial estates of district Gujranwala and other affairs came under discussion during the meeting. President, GCCI, and industrialists apprised them about the problems pertaining to non-construction charges, transfer fee, exit policy and other issues.

Minister Ch Muhammad Akhlaq, Secretary Industries and Trade Zafar Iqbal, MD, PSIC, Mudassir Malik, president, GCCI, Mian Umer Saleem and industrialists were present.

Aslam Iqbal said the government would provide all facilities to the industrialists for establishing industrial estates. The minister maintained that those who acquired plots only for doing business will not be given any exemption in charges.

Aslam Iqbal emphasised: “We would ensure 100 percent colonisation of the industrial estates. We would also empower board of management of such industrial estates. If the board management is empowered, they would be able to resolve their problems on their own.”

The minister directed MD, PISC, to formulate a policy to provide benefit to the industrialists to set up industrial units.

Usman Dar remarked that employment opportunities will be generated with the establishment of industries. He appreciated that Aslam Iqbal is making bold decisions for resolving problems of the industrialists, besides ensuring industrial progress.