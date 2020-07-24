NAB can’t be abolished: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said NAB cannot be abolished.

If the opposition has any suggestions for NAB’s improvement, bring them forward, no threat from APC of the opposition to the government, the governor said while talking to the media at a ceremony held at Governor House here on Thursday. Over 100,000 facemasks were handed over to the governor by Tariq Rana, head of Chain for Association Pakistan, vice president Asif Butt, executive council member Omar Zaman, Asad Shafi and SM Nabil.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the government will complete its constitutional term. He said opposition parties are threatening to protest every day but people of Pakistan are not with the opposition but with the government so ‘we are not in any danger from any protest of the opposition’. The government will complete its term in any case, the governor added.

Replying to a question, the governor said due to Corona crisis, major countries of the world including Pakistan are also facing economic challenges. The economies of countries like the US and UK have also succumbed to Corona. Despite the fact that the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking steps to strengthen the country economically, in these circumstances the opposition should support the government instead of threatening to take to streets. Replying to a question on NAB, the governor said the present government believes in transparent and impartial accountability. In order to make the country economically strong and prosperous, it is necessary to rid the country of the scourge of tax evasion.

Therefore, the government will not compromise on the elimination of tax evasion and accountability and the opposition’s claim that the NAB should be abolished is not correct in any case, but if the opposition has any proposals for NAB reforms, they must put these to table, he said.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar said Maulana Fazlur Rehman started a protest movement against the government, but it had not put any obstacle in his way from Karachi to Islamabad and if the opposition is still there.

He said other parties also want to do it. We are not going to be scared. Elections will be held in 2023.

The governor said most philanthropists in the world are working in Pakistan and the business community has also worked hard in the war against Corona. He said there are still dangers regarding Corona so there is a need to implement SOPs everywhere including cattle markets.