Hot, humid weather to prevail

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather continued to prevail here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions or the next 24 hours in the city.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Weak moist currents are expected to reach southern and northeastern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain, wind-thunderstorm is expected in lower Sindh, central/southern Balochistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Pothohar region. Rain, thunderstorm occurred in Rawalakot only.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Dadu where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 36°C and minimum was 26.2°C.