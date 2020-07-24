close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
AFP
July 24, 2020

Lego backlash

AFP
July 24, 2020

STOCKHOLM: Danish toymaker Lego said on Thursday it had cancelled the launch of a model of a multi-purpose aircraft after critics pointed out it conflicted with the company’s creed not to make toys out of "real military vehicles".

The aircraft in question is the American Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey, an aircraft distinguished by its ability to turn its propellers vertically, making it in effect both a helicopter and an airplane.

