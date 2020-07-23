CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah appoints acting VC at IBA Sukkur

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved the appointment of Prof Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah as acting vice-chancellor of IBA Institute Sukkur campus. The committee authorised to appoint chairman education boards and vice chancellors of the universities had recommended Dr Mir Muhammad Shah for acting VC of IBA Sukkur, who was later approved by the CM. It is pertinent to mention that the former vice-chancellor IBA Sukkur Prof Dr Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui had passed away on June 21, 2020.

Syed Mir Muhammad Shah is a senior faculty of business administration at the IBA Sukkur and had a vast working experience on various posts. Currently, the professor was working as director international accreditation. Apart from working at IBA Sukkur, he worked at the University of Karachi and IBA Institute, Karachi. The acting VC did his PhD from UUM, Malaysia, MS from SZABIST Karachi and MBA from Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur.