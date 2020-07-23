Wearing of face masks enforced for ICT Trail-V

Islamabad: The compulsion to wear face mask to hike Trail-V imposed in line with the government policy to prevent spread of coronavirus has drawn mixed reaction from the visitors.

Iza Hameed, a visitor, said, “The Trail-V was blocked for visitors few months back after coronavirus pandemic. Now the local administration has allowed us to hike on this track while observing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to help combat coronavirus pandemic.”

“The administration has opened the Trail on the demand of the people so now it is their responsibility to follow SOPs in letter and spirit to protect human lives,” she said. Sarfraz Ahmad said, “We are facing a pandemic and if the government has allowed us to hike on this trail it is necessary to follow SOPs.”

But there are some other people who totally disagree with these kinds of SOPs and maintain that it is unnecessarily creating problems for the visitors. Sarah Waqar, a visitor, said, “When I covered almost half a kilometre from main entrance then I faced a policeman who told me to wear face mask otherwise he would not allow me to go ahead.” “All the policemen should be present at the entrance of the Trail,” she said.