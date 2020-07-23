Karak residents lock Pesco offices in protest

KARAK: Residents of Karak Sar, Kach Banda, Algaddi Karak and other adjoining localities locked the offices of executive engineer Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) against the disconnection of the localities from the feeder of city-II and ousted the staff out of the offices here on Wednesday. The locals led by former district president of Khattak Ittehad Maulana Mirzaqeem marched to the offices of deputy director of Pesco and ousted the staff from their offices and locked the offices forcibly. They later marched to the offices of sub-division Karak of Pesco and locked the offices of SDO and other staff, forcing them to go out of the offices. On the occasion, Maulana Mirzaqeem warned that if someone opened the offices by breaking the locks, the person concerned would be responsible for any untoward incident then.