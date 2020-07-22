Two die in Haripur incidents

HARIPUR: Two persons were killed in separate incidents here on Tuesday. Abdul Mateen, 18, son of late photojournalist Raja Abdul Manan, was on the way back home on his motorbike after closing his photo-studio when his motorcycle slipped due to rain on Railway Road and crashed against a Suzuki van. Mateen was injured and succumbed to head injuries.

The second incident was reported from Khanpur where Saadat Hasan, 19, a resident of district Mansehra, fell into the deep water of Khanpur reservoir in a bid to take a selfie. The local divers fished his body out.