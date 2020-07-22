Passing showers in city bring hours-long power outages

Different areas of Karachi experienced passing showers early on Tuesday morning when dense sea clouds covered most of the metropolis, while many parts of the city were subjected to hours-long power outages after a few millimetres of rain.

“Dense sea clouds engulfed Karachi at dawn on Tuesday and resulted in passing showers, which is intense rain for a few minutes or a short period of time,” said Pakistan Meteorological Department official Anjum Zaigham. “These passing showers were observed in Clifton, Defence, old city areas, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and several other parts of the city.”

Zaigham said the Arabian Sea’s surface temperature is around 31 degrees, and due to such a high temperature, clouds are being generated and being pushed towards the city by a strong south-westerly thrust.

“These dense clouds are causing passing showers, light rain and drizzle in many areas,” he said, adding that this phenomenon is expected to continue for the next few days. The highest amount of rain (2mm) was recorded at the PAF Base Masroor, while the Saddar locality witnessed 1mm of it, said the official, adding that some parts of the city received only traces.

On the other hand, according to the residents of many localities, they were deprived of electricity as soon as the first drop of rain fell. They said that after hours of power breakdown, the supply remained disturbed throughout the day.

The most-affected areas were Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Model Colony and their adjoining areas, while residents of old city areas, including Saddar and Garden, also complained of power outages and interruptions.