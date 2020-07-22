Water suspension at Baizy canal affects crops

PESHAWAR: Owing to some minor fault in the water channel, water flow at the Baizy irrigation canal has been stopped for the second time within one month adversely affecting crops at the peak season.

The current suspension of water in the canal started on July 13 and still there are no signs of the resumption of the water flow. Before it, the water supply was stopped on June 21, which continued till June 30. The frequent suspension of irrigation water has caused serious concern among farmers, whose crops have been badly affected. The drought spell has added to their concerns.

The reason given for the water suspension is a fault in the irrigation channel near Ghazi Baba, which needs to be repaired on a permanent basis without delay. The Baizy irrigation canal irrigates nearly 7000 acres of land. Standing crops in the area have been dried up causing a wave of unrest among farmers. Gul Zaman, a farmer, told The News that all the corps like sugarcane, maize and vegetables have been adversely affected by the non-availability of water. The farmers have tilled soil for various winter crops and they are desperately waiting for irrigation water for cultivation. The farmers in the area have started growing orchards of different fruits.

A number of orchards of peach, pea, plums and oranges have been set up during the last couple of years, which could prove game-changers for the people of the area, but the intermittent suspension of irrigation water and negligence of the irrigation department may hinder them from flourishing, said Mohammad Siddique, another farmer. The farming community has demanded of the high-ups to take serious notice of the matter and resolve the issue at the earliest.