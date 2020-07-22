Work on Darband-Thakot Road inaugurated

MANSEHRA: Member Provincial Assembly Laiq Muhammad Khan on Tuesday inaugurated work on Rs756 million Darband-Thakot Road.

“This is a mega development project which would bring an end to the sense of deprivation among people. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released the first tranche of Rs756 million for the project,” said Khan, who is also the member of the district development advisory committee Torghar, told the inaugural ceremony at Torkundaw. Deputy Commissioner Tanveerur Rehman, Awami National Party workers and locals attended the ceremony.

Laiq Muhammad Khan said that funds worth billions of rupees meant for such development schemes for Torghar were embezzled and he would take to justice those involved in plundering the national wealth. “This erstwhile tribal belt was given the status of a settled district in 2011 but because of huge scale corruption and embezzlement in funds, Torghar is still deprived of the basic necessities,” he added. He lauded the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government in the province for approval of such huge funds for that highly conservative district. “Though I represent the ANP, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan approved such huge funds for the development of my constituency,” he added. He said that the government would also release a second tranche of funds for Darband-Thakot road shortly. “This road would link the Darband tehsil of Mansehra district with Torghar and then with Thakot (Battagram),” he added.