Murder accused granted bail

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench Monday granted bail to a murder accused and ordered his immediate release from jail. Accused Abdul Ghaffar was involved in a murder case. His counsel Amir Khan filed a petition before LHC Multan Bench Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood, stating that the bail of main accused, who was involved in chopping nose and ears of Muhammad Atif, had been granted bail and Abdul Ghafar is a co-accused in the case. According to the prosecution, some people attacked and killed Shakil Ahmed and injured Atif in Muhamamdpur police area in Rajanpur district. The attackers later chopped the nose and ears of Atif. Police registered the case on July 21, 2016.