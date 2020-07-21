Rain forecast

Islamabad:Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain/wind-thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dust-storm/isolated rain-thundershower is also expected in upper Sindh. Monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country and likely to strengthen during next 12 to 24 hours. During past 24 hours, Rain/wind-thundershower occurred in Islamabad, central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and lower Sindh. Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.