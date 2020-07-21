Girls remain dominant, clinch top slots in SSC exams

Islamabad:Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Monday announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II Annual Exams 2020 under the promotion policy of federal government formulated in wake of novel corona virus.

This year SSC Annual Examination 2020 could not be conducted completely due to corona virus while the results had been prepared under the 'Promotion Policy of Federal Government.'

Overall the girls remained dominant and clinched top slots in 2020 SSC Exams, it was announced in a ceremony held at FBISE which was attended by the Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram as chief guest, FBISE Chairman Rao Atiq Ahmad, position holder students, parents and teachers. Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram congratulated the students, parents and teachers for achieving the high success in SSC exams and wished them good luck in the future.

She said that the announcement of results, conduction of exams and opening of schools were major challenges for the government in wake of pandemic coronavirus. Today’s SSC result announcement was made possible by the efforts of government which took decision in Inter Provincial Minister Conference (IPEMC), she added.

IPEMC, Wajiha said, formulate a special promotion policy under which the SSC students have been promoted without exams due to COVID-19. Lauding the Madrassah students for achieving positions in SSC exams, Wajiha said that they could get professional education in future. She said that new curriculum was being introduced by next years.

Earlier, FBISE Chairman Rao Atiq Ahmad in his welcoming address said the result was available on the FBISE website, while the same has already been conveyed through SMS to all the candidates. The result cards of the students shall be dispatched to them at their addresses or respective institutions, he added.

She said that federal board had leaded all the boards across the country preparing and announcing of results under government’s promotion policy. He further said that SSC Annual Examination 2020 was not conducted completely due to coronavirus.

The result prepared under the "Promotion Policy of Federal Government," he told. The students have been awarded marks in 10th class as per their performance in the 9th exams, he said adding that 30 percent extra mark had also been given the students.

According to the detail, a total 93,304 regular, private and ex-candidates appeared in the SSC Part II examinations 2020, out of which 85151 could pass the exams with percentage of 91.26 per cent.

In Science Group, the first position was shared by Khunsha Nisha Yaqoob Malik from Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2 and Menahil Iman from Army Public School and College for Girls, Range Road, Westridge-III, Rawalpindi Cantt. with 1097 marks, while the second position was also clinched jointly by the two students including, Faheem Abbas from Garrison Cadet College, Kohat and Zartasha Abbasi from Garrison Academy, Kharian Cantt. with 1096 marks.

The third position was shared among eleven students with 1095 marks including Qayyum Ahmad from Garrision Boys School, Tufail Road (Lahore Cantt), Muhammad Usman Faooq from Army Public School and College Boys, Ordinance Road (Rawalpindi), Abdulah Shahid from HITEC School and College for Boys, (Taxila Cantt), Ubaid Khan from Garrison Cadet College (Kohat), Jalal Khan from Cdaet College (Wana, South Waziristan Agency), Ifraa Anjum from Army Public School and College for Girls, Humayun Road (Rawalpindi Cantt), Masabeh Minhas from DHA Seniour School for Girls, DHA (Lahore Cantt), Ayesha Haral from Army Public School, Mahfooz Shaheed Garrison (Lahore Cantt), Khadija Tul Zahra, Garrison Academy for Girls, Sarfraz Rafiqui Road (Lahore Cantt), Zainab Naqib from HITEC School and College for Girls (Taxila Cantt) and Hoorain Kishwar from Army Public School and College for Girls, The Mall (Peshawar Cantt).

In Humanities Group, the first position was secured by Ayehsa Ali from DHA Senior School for Girls, DHA (Lahore Cantt), while the second position was clinched by Muhammad Haris Muavia from Institute of Islamic Sciences, Satra Meel (Islamabad). The third position was taken by Zakaria Basharat from Institute of Islamic Sciences, Satra Meel (Islamabad).