Three factories damaged in Landhi Export Processing Zone fire

A major fire that broke out in the Export Processing Zone of Karachi’s Landhi area on Sunday was doused by the firefighters after a hectic 21-hour-long operation on Monday.

According to the fire department spokesperson, the third-degree blaze caused damages to three factories. He said 15 fire tenders, 10 water bowsers and one snorkel participated in the operation.

The blaze initially broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory and later engulfed surrounding three factories of cardboard, plastic and textile as well. Two buildings have been declared dangerous.

The spokesperson for Landhi’s Export Processing Zone told media that no loss of life was reported in the fire that caused a loss of millions of rupees. The fire brigade spokesperson said the blaze apparently broke out due to a short circuit but investigations are underway to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.

The spokesperson said people in the factory, including some foreigners, had been safely evacuated when the fire broke out at 4pm on Sunday. A heavy contingent of the law enforcers, including police and Rangers, also participated in the search and rescue work.

Pharma firm warehouse

A fire broke out at a warehouse of a medical drugs manufacturer in the Future Colony area of Landhi on Monday night. An official said that two fire engines were initially despatched to the site, but more had to be sent in later because of the intensity of the blaze.

The fire department spokesperson said chemicals used to produce medicines were at the warehouse, adding that the firefighters took four hours to control the blaze and now the cooling process was under way. A firefighter fell unconscious while taking part in the operation to extinguish the blaze. He was identified as Mohsin. The injured official was taken to the hospital.