Narcotics smuggling bid foiled

NOWSHERA: The personnel of local police and Excise department in a joint action foiled a bid to smuggle drugs to down country and seized eight kilogram charas during checking on Grand Trunk (GT) Road at Ajab Bagh area in the district on Sunday. The police and Excise department were conducting checking of vehicles on GT Road in Ajab Bagh area. The personnel seized eight kilogram hashish from a woman and her son, who were trying to smuggle the drugs to Punjab. The Azakhel police registered a case against the woman, who is wife of Sabit Khan of Mashogagar village, and her son named Sajid and arrested them.