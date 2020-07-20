Moeed Yousuf and Shahbaz Gill deny having dual nationality

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yousuf and Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill Sunday explained the details of their assets and citizenship.

In tweets, Moeed Yousuf said rumors were being spread against him, while he did not have the citizenship of any country except Pakistan.

“I have already submitted an affidavit to the government of Pakistan regarding my citizenship. I have not gone to the United States since assuming my current responsibility. Nor have I received any income from the United States,” he said.

“Nor do I have any millions worth properties abroad as is being insinuated. My family or I have NO fixed property anywhere but Pakistan.. Stop spreading lies,” he maintained. He also uploaded a copy of the undertaking about his citizenship on his twitter account.

Shahbaz Gill also clarified in a tweet, “I am only a Pakistani citizen, I do not have the citizenship or passport of any other country. I have only Pakistani passport and I have never concealed”.