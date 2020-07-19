Protest continues against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest

PESHAWAR: The media workers renewed the call for the release of the Daily Jang, Geo News and The News Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued the protest against his illegal detention on Saturday.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans which condemned the detention of the owner of the largest media group of the country and the arm-twisting of the independent journalists.

Among the speakers were Resident Editor of Daily Jang, Arshad Aziz Malik, and other senior journalists Shakeel Farman, Farmanullah Jan, Gulzar Khan, Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others.

They flayed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and accused them of being league with each other to silent the dissenting voices.

The speakers said the government making every effort to crackdown on the independent media and opposition by resorting to pressure tactics.

The protesters said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was illegal and unconstitutional.

The speakers said they would resist the government move to crush the independent media and journalists.

The protesters said the owner of the biggest media group of the country had been detained for the last 129 days in a 34 years old property case.

The speakers said the protest would continue till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him.

The protesters appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and provide him justice.