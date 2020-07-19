Benin media

close
Sun Jul 19, 2020
AFP
July 19, 2020

AFP
July 19, 2020

Cotonou: Online media in Benin are facing a complete wipeout after the authorities ordered them to shut down, in a move critics say is aimed at stifling journalists ahead of elections next year.

The west African nation’s state media regulator issued a decree in early July ordering all online outlets to "end publication" or risk facing legal punishment.

