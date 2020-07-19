Benin media

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Cotonou: Online media in Benin are facing a complete wipeout after the authorities ordered them to shut down, in a move critics say is aimed at stifling journalists ahead of elections next year.
The west African nation’s state media regulator issued a decree in early July ordering all online outlets to "end publication" or risk facing legal punishment.