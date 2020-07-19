S Leone riots

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FREETOWN: At least five people were killed on Saturday in the town of Makeni in northern Sierra Leone, a police officer said, in rioting sparked by the relocation of a power plant.
The West African state had been planning to move the plant to the country’s international airport near the capital Freetown, which is due to resume flights on Wednesday after a months-long hiatus.