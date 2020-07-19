close
Sun Jul 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 19, 2020

S Leone riots

World

AFP
July 19, 2020

FREETOWN: At least five people were killed on Saturday in the town of Makeni in northern Sierra Leone, a police officer said, in rioting sparked by the relocation of a power plant.

The West African state had been planning to move the plant to the country’s international airport near the capital Freetown, which is due to resume flights on Wednesday after a months-long hiatus.

Latest News

More From World