Cynthia not involved in anti-state activities, interior ministry tells IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Friday told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie was not involved in any anti-state or illegal activity and can legally stay in Pakistan till August 31.

The Interior Ministry submitted written report before the IHC on a petition moved by a lawyer of the PPP seeking directives for it to deport the American blogger.

During the proceedings, the ministry told the court that Cynthia was not involved in any anti-state or illegal activity and the visa for foreigners had been extended by the government till August 31.

Cynthia D. Ritchie filed an application seeking an extension in her visa and the decision regarding the matter will be taken after August 31. The court also directed the ministry to share the report with the petitioner.

The IHC had earlier sought reply from the Interior Ministry about stay of Cynthia who accused the PPP leaders, especially Rehman Malik, of rape and sexual abuse at his official residence during PPP government in 2011.

Senior lawyer Latif Khosa said he was not satisfied with the document of the ministry. Khosa said the Interior Ministry had tried to mislead the court, alleging that the interior secretary was not taking action under the law.

He said the report had said that Cynthia’s visa was valid and also that she was not involved in any anti-state activity. “We will prove that the visa is incorrect and that she is involved in anti-state activities,” said Khosa, adding that the US blogger will have to be deported after being convicted.