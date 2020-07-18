Six test positive for corona

MARDAN: Another six people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district within 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed patients to 1,195, stated a press release from the district administration. Around 60 people have so far died of the virus in the district. Up to 5,445 tests were conducted in the district, of which the test reports of 4,222 people came back negative while 1,067 suspected patients recovered.

FOUR INJURED: Four people sustained injured in a collision between a motorcar and a truck on Mardan-Rustam road, a press release said. The injured, identified as Saifullah, Tahir, Zubair and Asim, were shifted to Mardan Medical Complex (MMC).