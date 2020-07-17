Pacer Diana plans to set up camp in Gilgit

LAHORE: Pakistan national women team pacer Diana Baig plans to set up a cricket camp for young girls in Gilgit, her hometown.

Diana said that there are several girls who wanted to play but there were no facilities for them. Diana further said that because of COVID-19, she got the opportunity to stay in her hometown for three consecutive months after six years. She realised that girls in Gilgit were facing the same problems that she faced 10 years ago.

Diana said that she had to go to Islamabad to play cricket at the age of 15 due to the unavailability of a cricket ground in Gilgit. But she did not want the girls in Gilgit to face the same problems as she did.

She said she, along with other female athletes from Gilgit, have been seeking the cooperation of the local government to get the girls in Gilgit the facilities required for them to get training.