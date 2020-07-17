close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2020

PM’s adviser, minister visit PSCA

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2020

LAHORE:Special Adviser to Prime Minister on youth affairs Usman Dar and provincial minister for special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Thursday. The dignitaries visited the authority to have the first-hand insight of its operations and appreciated the efforts of the workforce of Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control, and Communication Centre.

