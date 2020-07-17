PM’s adviser, minister visit PSCA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Special Adviser to Prime Minister on youth affairs Usman Dar and provincial minister for special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Thursday. The dignitaries visited the authority to have the first-hand insight of its operations and appreciated the efforts of the workforce of Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control, and Communication Centre.