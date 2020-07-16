No respite for Karachiites as power outages continue

KARACHI: Despite promises of eliminating loadshedding in the city, Karachiites continue to brave power outages for several hours in several parts of the metropolis. According to K-Electric, the power cuts in the city were due to ‘load management’. Areas that faced power cuts include Defence, Clifton, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Johar.

Defence Phase V, Clifton Block 2 and 5, Boat Basin, Gulistan-e-Johar Block 19, 1 and 2 as well as different areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal faced power outages. KE said it is wrong to term the power cuts as “unannounced loadshedding” as they were temporary faults, saying that power was being suppliedto other parts of the city.

Technical fault at Bin Qasim power plant

A day earlier the power supplier had said certain areas of the city would experience loadshedding due to a technical fault in the Bin Qasim power plant.

The spokesperson had further said that the power generation ability of KE has decreased by 130-megawatts due to the fault, adding that there will be temporary load management in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson had also stated that they are in touch with the power ministry regarding the supply of furnace oil and assured that the temporary load shedding will come to an end when the fault is rectified.