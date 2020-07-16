ATC supplies copies of prosecution documents to five defendants

An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday supplied copies of prosecution documents to five defendants to charge them for kidnapping Dua Mangi. ATC-II is likely to indict Muzaffar, Tariq, Zuhaib Qureshi, Waseem Raja and Fayyaz Qureshi at the next hearing on July 25.

The police had charge-sheeted the above-named suspects and an absconder, Agha Mansoor Hussain, a former cop who was dismissed from service due to his involvement in criminal activities.

They have been accused of allegedly abducting Mangi in November 2019 in Defence Housing Authority and shooting critically injured her friend Haris Soomro over his resistance. She was set free later after her family paid ransom to the kidnappers.

The same suspects have also been charge-sheeted for the kidnapping of Bisma Salim, who was also abducted in DHA in May last year. The girl was also released after the payment of a ransom amount.

According to the investigators, both the captives were kept in a flat in Clifton. They added that the FSL report of the weapons recovered from Muzaffar and Zuhaib had also matched with the bullet casing found at the crime scene.

The car used in the offence was recovered from Solangi, who has been charge-sheeted under sections 201 and 202 of the Pakistan Penal Code, while the remaining suspects on kidnapping for ransom charges.

Additional Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon had made the announcement on March 18 of the arrest of the kidnappers of Salim and Mangi. Memon said that these cases were a major challenge for all the relevant law enforcement and intelligence security agencies. He said that the kidnappers’ ringleader was Mansoor, who had provided his accomplices with SIM cards and other relevant assistance.

He said the detained suspects had told the police that the plan to kidnap Bisma and Dua had been made by Mansoor. He said the suspects also admitted to trying to avoid being tracked down by using technical apparatuses, including social networking apps.

He said the detained suspects were habitual criminals, who were earlier involved in vehicle thefts and kidnappings, while a few months ago, their gang was in a shootout with the police in District East within the jurisdiction of the Aziz Bhatti police station, but they managed to escape, leaving a police constable injured.