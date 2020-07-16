CPWB takes notice of abuse, acid throwing

LAHORE: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) has taken notice of reportedly unbecoming behaviour of a teacher at a madrassa in Sadiqabad.

When children with whom the teacher used to take undue liberty complained, the Qari threw acid on them. As a result, children had to be taken to hospital and are under treatment. Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson, Sarah Ahmad dispatched a team of Child Protection officers from Rahimyar Khan to Sadiqabad, said a press release issued by CPWB.

The bureau’s team is in contact with the parents. Sarah Ahmad said that the bureau will completely take care of the children’s medical treatment and will give full legal support to the families of the victim children. Father of the victims got registered an FIR against accused Qari Osama for molesting his two sons and of throwing acid on his children in front of him. The accused was carrying a can of acid which he threw on the children.