BOK initiates refinance scheme

Islamabad : The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) initiated several schemes including refinance scheme to the businesses in order to support employment and prevent layoff of their workers under current COVID-19 pandemic. It is indeed an important initiative, which carries significant economic and social benefits for the uplift of national economy, says a press release.

The Bank of Khyber (BOK) has actively participated and marketed the above product, to its existing and prospective customers, by publishing regular advertisement through print media, electronic media.

In this perspective, the Bank of Khyber conducted an awareness session at Head Office Peshawar where various businessmen were invited. Ihsan Ullah Ihsan Managing Director BOK briefed the participants over salient features of this scheme and stressed that “SBP Rozgar Refinance Scheme is a beacon of light for Businesses/SME’s who are at the forefront of the financial disruption caused due to the pandemic. We understand that businesses are facing challenges due to the impact of COVID-19 on daily lives of common people and in order to lower the impact, businesses need to avail maximum benefit out of this opportunity to help regain their lost ground and continue operations without laying off any man power.”

At the end of the session Asif Naseem, Head Retail banking & SBP focal person for this scheme addressed various queries raised by the participants regarding the scheme and reassured the participants that “BOK is fully committed to support the business community in line with SBP directives. Moreover, all our branches across Pakistan have been specially advised by to put in an extra effort to facilitate maximum number of business by availing SBP Rozgar Refinance Scheme”.