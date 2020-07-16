NUMS has new pro-VCs

Islamabad: The competent authority appointed Major General (r) Saleem Ahmad Khan HI(M), ex principal of Army Medical College (AMC), Rawalpindi as pro-vice chancellor (Academics) and Major General (r) Syed Ammar Reza Hamdani HI(M), ex vice principle of AMC, Rawalpindi as pro-vice chancellor (Administration).

Both the pro-vice chancellors took charge of their new assignments on July 13, 2020. National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) is expected to attain new heights of professional excellence under the guidance and supervision of these two new appointments.