close
Thu Jul 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
July 16, 2020

Calligraphy classes

Islamabad

A
APP
July 16, 2020

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Art (PNCA) is continuing its online classes for calligraphy that have been commenced pre-lock down but halted due to the COVID-19. According to the management, the classes were being conducted in form of videos that were uploaded on PNCA’s Facebook and YouTube channels in three sections.

Latest News

More From Islamabad