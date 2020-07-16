Powerful work

While most of us were dreading the menace of loadshedding in the summer, some thorough professionals have been working discreetly and diligently to ensure that electricity produced at their respective plants remains uninterrupted.

As these nuclear power plants C4 and C2 of PAEC achieve milestones for their performance, we consumers are forced to wonder why other players in the power generation sector can’t emulate them and rid our country of power shortages. Kudos to PAEC and the workers of these power plants.

Atifa Durrani

Islamabad