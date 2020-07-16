Copyright rights

Copyright', being the principal component of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), guarantees the protection of all creations of authors, designers, artists software etc and other innovators. But copyright has virtually become ineffective due to the absence of a Copyright Board – resulting in unavoidable losses to IP stakeholders. The proverb 'Justice delayed is justice denied' best describes the current state of affairs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the existing Copyright Board, which was re-constructed in 2015 vide notification No 10/IPOP/2014-RA-IV following the dissolution of previous Board of 2013 is not operational since its re-construction as the appointed ‘chairman’ left without assuming charge. As a result, the constitutional rights of stakeholders are under a massive hit as they cannot use available legal remedies. The need of the hour therefore is to have a Copyright Board under the leadership of a competent and dedicated chairman, as the implementation of copyright laws is not possible without the existence of proper institutional framework.”

Karimullah Adeni.

Karachi