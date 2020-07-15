PPP condemns Ehsanullah Ehsan’s threat to Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Central Information Secretary Dr Nafisa Shah has condemned the threat to the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for former spokesman for the banned TTP Ehsanullah Ehsan.

In a statement, Dr Nafisa Shah asked under which policy a global terrorist was released. She alleged that Prime Minister and interior minister are facilitators in the escape of Ehsanullah Ehsan. She said the PPP is never afraid of the threats by Ehsanullah Ehsan. She said the Pakistani nation will protect Bilawal.

The statement of Nafisa Shah came in response to a tweet of Ehsanullah Ehsan in which he threatened Bilawal that he will meet the fate of his mother.

Ehsanullah Ehsan’s post was in reply to the PPP Media Wing’s post in which it had shown Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s speech in the National Assembly in which he was criticising Imran Khan that he was calling a terrorist as martyred, while he doesn’t call Mohtarma Benazir Bhotto as Shaheed.