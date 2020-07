Sun to align directly over Holy Kaaba today

RIYADH: The Muslims all over the world on Wednesday will be able to fix the direction of Qibla simply by facing the sun as it will pass over the Holy Kaaba at Makkah.

According to astronomers, the sun will pass directly over the Holy Kaaba in Makkah at 2:18 pm Pakistan Standard Time. The sun passes directly over the Kaaba twice a year on May 27 and July 15. While Saudi Arabia has announced it will ease the coronavirus restrictions imposed across the country from next month, the holy city of Makkah will be subject to strict measures.