Changing scenarios

The political scenario in the country is heating up, as the opposition – mainly the PPP – seems set to challenge the initial perceptions of the PTI as a party committed to acting against corruption and working for the betterment of the country’s people. The sheer inability of the government to manage many vital aspects of life is also being called out. In a presser on Thursday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari questioned the PTI government both on the basis of corruption and competence. Certainly, at a wider level issues such as that of the BRT, the Abraaj Group, Malam Jabba and the different JITs and their reports have damaged the government.

Now more and more political commentators are raising questions about matters in Punjab where Imran Khan has insisted Usman Buzdar is the best possible choice as CM. But with detailed commentaries being written about the poor performance of Punjab and the headless handling of affairs by its leaders we are told that even within the federal government questions are being asked. Punjab as the largest province in the country is closely watched by all, and political developments there have always had an impact on the entire country. At present, even those close to the prime minister are said to be pointing out possible problems with the leadership in Punjab and also its level of understanding of governance and its intricacies. It is already known that the Chaudhrys would be willing to take over Punjab. While analysts say that at this time the PML-Q may be able to offer the best leadership, the question is whether the PM and his team would accept this given the PTI majority in the province.

There are a multitude of other problems. Questions are now being asked quite openly about why NAB is quick to crack down on some but has failed to follow up on the issue of the BRT, and also other cases which involve the PTI. Most important of all, there are doubts over whether the current government is capable of carrying out the development work it promised. Millions of rupees Imran Khan had said would pour into the country from Pakistanis living overseas have not yet arrived. The PTI government according to opponents has failed to set up a single new hospital while its plans in education are already under criticism. Many see them as impractical and unwise. These issues will continue to mount. The federal government has set itself a six-month period in which to demonstrate its ability to perform. What will happen if it fails is a matter to which we currently have no available answers.