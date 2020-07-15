CCPO rules out ISIS presence in City

LAHORE:“We did not find presence of ISIS/Daesh in Lahore during last seven months while presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar could not be ignored, said Zulfiqar Hameed, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) while talking to The News here Tuesday.

“War against terrorism was not easy but Lahore Police fought bravely and achieved purpose to maintain peace in metropolitan city of Punjab Province. To combat terrorism Lahore police conducted many Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) and around 196 search operations held successfully, said CCPO. Out of them, 105 operations were held at hotels, 23 at Inn/guesthouses, 23 at hostels, 24 at bus stops, 28 at factories, 137 at shops, 11 at churches and seven search operations at mosques.

Zulfiqar Hameed said that after implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) police responsibilities have increased. The district police monitor the activities of the persons who spread venomous propaganda against the state; their names have been placed on the list of forth schedule. According to him, 70 people have been placed on the list of fourth schedule. Their accounts have been frozen and movements restricted, said the CCPO. Lahore police is always ready to eliminate terror threat in Lahore. The police held operations against terrorists with the help of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). Incident of terrorism reduced or ended because of effective urban policing, he said talking to the scribe.

To implement NAP, 358 cases were registered against hate-mongers on the violation of Sound System (Regulation) Act. To curb hate material under Section 295 and 298C, 15 cases were registered, said the CCPO. He shared that four cases were registered under Security of Vulnerable Establishment Act.

Crime-free Lahore is the priority of Police said Zulfiqar. According to him, 6,484 cases were registered against proclaimed offenders. To control kite-flying, drones are being used in different parts of City; 8,564 cases were registered under Kite-Flying Ordinance. CCPO directed all police officers to take strict action against kite-flying, sellers, manufacturers and importers of banned twine and chord that is dangerous to human beings. According to him, amendment to law against kite-flying is the need of the hour to protect people especially motorcyclists.

Zulfiqar Hameed said he had written a letter to IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastagir for asking the government for legislation with strict punishments to suppress the elements involved in selling and importing the banned twine and thread that could cut throats and human beings.

“I recommended drastic amendments to the existing Kite-Flying Act and requested that strict legislation be enacted to curb kite-flying with banned threads and its import and selling, said the CCPO. According to him, “Such people cannot be discouraged by lesser punishments and this bloody game is increasing day by day”.

I demanded Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber crime wing should take action against the people who promote kite-flying on social media. He demanded action against the people who buy and sell kite-flying equipment on the internet. All pages that promoted kite-flying be banned by cybercrime FIA, he concluded.