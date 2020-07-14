Three die, 101 new cases of Covid-19 in twin cities

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed another three lives here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours though the number of patients being tested positive from the region is continuously on the decline as 101 more patients were tested positive for the disease on Monday.

It is the second lowest number of confirmed patients reported from the twin cities in a day after May 19 as on July 7, the lowest number of patients, 88 were tested positive from the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that two male patients having over 60 years of age died of COVID-19 here at Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology in last 24 hours. One of the patients was a resident of Tehsil Kallar Syedan and the other was from Cantonment Board area of Rawalpindi district.

The virus claimed another life in the federal capital on Monday. The confirmation of 101 new patients has taken total number of patients so far reported from

Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district to 19767 of which 15207 have so far recovered while 420 have lost their lives due to coronavirus illness. On Monday, as many as 4040 active cases of the disease were there in the twin cities.

In last 24 hours, only 16 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district taking tally to 5659 of which 4424 have already recovered however on Monday, there were 968 active cases of the disease in the district.

After two deaths reported from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours, the total number of deaths claimed by the virus in the district reached 267. A total of 122 patients have been undergoing treatment at both the private and public sector healthcare facilities in the district. Meanwhile, the virus claimed one life in the federal capital taking death toll to 153.