Three Customs officials booked

KARACHI: Police on Monday registered a case against officials of the Pakistan Customs on behalf of a citizen whose son was injured during an alleged shootout between customs officials and smugglers in Karachi’s Surjani Town on Sunday. The FIR has been registered at the Surjani Town police station on behalf of Mir Muhammad, the father of the injured citizen, Murad Ali. The complainant, who sells wood to earn a living, said his son had been going home on a motorcycle from his workplace when he was shot and injured by the firing of Customs officials. He claimed that a white car in the back of a land cruiser was there, and the men sitting in that car were resorted to indiscriminate fire, injuring his son. He said a crowd of people who had gathered at the scene told him that his son was injured by the firing of Customs personnel. He named Customs personnel as Ali Zaib, Saad Burhanuddin and Mahar Ali. He also named two other people in the FIR -- Saddam Hussain and Iftikhar Khan. Police said that they had detained the three Customs personnel. A passer-by was injured on Sunday as personnel of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) of the Pakistan Customs engaged in a shootout with alleged criminals in Surjani Town.