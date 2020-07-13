SHO detains PML-N leader illegally

LAHORE: Station House Officer (SHO) Millat Park Inspector Malik Shahbaz allegedly kept former advisor to Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) ticket-holder Chaudhry Baqir Hussain in illegal custody and used abusive language against him. He also hurled life threats at the opposition party activist. Locals of the area had informed the police at 15 about a scuffle between two brothers. Ch Baqir was called for mediation and reconciliation. The SHO also reached the spot and started misbehaving with Ch Baqir and notables of the area just because of their affiliation with the PML-N. After getting information about the incident, PML-N leaders -- Rana Mashhood, Mehar Ishtiaq, Nazir Sawati, Tauseef Shah and party workers gathered outside the police station. They protested against the police misbehaviour. Later on, they met SP Iqbal Town Ajmal and apprised him about the attitude of the SHO. SP assured them of action against the SHO and tasked DSP Samanabad with an inquiry. The DSP conducted an inquiry and suggested transfer of SHO to avert any further clash. The report has been forwarded to the DIG Operations for further action.