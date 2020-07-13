Shumber waterfall attracting visitors

Islamabad : The captivating beauty of Shumber waterfall is attracting the visitors who enjoy perpetual movement of crystal water and raw display of natural environment encircled by lush greenery and gigantic mountains.

The waterfall makes an excellent day trip for the visitors who are often thrilled by the cascade of water that tumbles over the rocks surrounded by green vegetative cover and home to scores of monkeys.

It is located some 22 kilometres from Faizabad and visitors reach this spot after covering Bhara Kahu, Kot Hathyal and Shahdara Village. The visitors have to travel by foot for quite some time after which they reach the place that offers beautiful landscape, greenery and waterfall that originates from the Khyber-Pakhtun­khawa province.

Munawar Ahmad, a visitor, said the road was narrow, patchy and rough and it was somewhat difficult to ride a bike but when he reached there then he forgot about the perils of the road and merely focused on the place right at the bottom of high mountains.

“The water was so clear and cold and it was really a nice experience to take a bath amid hot weather conditions. I took snaps and made videos because this is one of the perfect places for this purpose,” he said.

The visitors should bring with them all the necessary food items and drinking water because there is no shop near this waterfall.

Unauthorised contractors appear time and again and they charge Rs100 for a motor bike and Rs300 for a motor car as a parking fee.

The civic authority has a plan to build a concrete canal with embankments for the tourists but it would certainly damage the natural character of this area.

Irfan Koreja, another visitor, said it was responsibility of the visitors to keep this place clean because as far as they would care for this spot, it would continue to provide them with precious moments of joy and happiness.