Pak women’s netball team to have a foreign coach

LAHORE: Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) confirmed on Sunday that it is going to hire a foreign female coach to groom the Pakistan team for next year’s Netball World Cup.

PNF chief Mudassar Arain while talking to the media on Sunday said they were in touch with some foreign coaches and hopefully would hire the services of an experienced coach.

He avoided giving any names but said the decision would be taken in national interest.

He added that PNF has also to consider financial obligations before hiring a foreign coach.

Arain said that Pakistan’s men’s team had already gained a spot in the World Cup, having won silver medal in 2018 Asian Netball Tournament.