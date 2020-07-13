Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman’s daughter passes away in London

KARACHI: Daughter of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, founder of Jang Group and younger sister of Mir Javed Rahman (late) and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Editor-in-Chief, passed away on Saturday in London. She was a cancer patient. Three months ago Mir Javed Rahman had also died.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is currently incarcerated in a private property case made against him by the National Accountability Bureau. Meanwhile, The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) expressed profound grief over the sad demise of the younger sister of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. APNS President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali, while offering their condolence to the bereaved family, said that it is unfortunate that in the moment of this unbearable grief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is imprisoned and has been refused bail by the Lahore High Court and would therefore not be able to attend the funeral of his sister.

The APNS office-bearers have requested the federal government to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in this hour of his grief. They prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) also offered their condolences on the death of the daughter of Mir Khalil-ur Rahman (late). In a joint statement, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said the government should release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman immediately for attending the funeral of his sister in London.