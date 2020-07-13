Khunjrab to Islamabad optical fibre operationalised

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said a new optical fibre cable from Khunjrab to Islamabad had been operationalised as part of a “digital highway” plan in conjunction with China.

Bajwa, who is also the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, tweeted that the next phase of the cable would be laid from Islamabad to Karachi and Islamabad to Gwadar as part of the digital highway plan.

The project of laying optical fibre cable from the Chinese border to Gwadar is being executed under the CPEC. Bajwa said the foundation for digital and information technology revolution-project was being processed in conjunction with China.

In a related development, Prime Minister Imran Khan posted on his official Facebook page about the 1,800-megawatts Kohala and Azad Pattan hydroelectric power projects, which will create 8,000 jobs, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the Kohala project will be developed at Jhelum River in Azad Kashmir, while the Azad Pattan project will be built on the dual boundary between Rawalpindi district of Punjab and Sidhnouti district of Azad Kashmir.