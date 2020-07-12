Kharlachi border reopened for trade

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARACHINAR: The Kharlachi border crossing in Kurram tribal district was reopened to trade with Afghanistan, a military official said on Saturday. Talking to reporters, Brigadier Najaf Abbas said that efforts were being made to facilitate the traders. He added that the Kharlachi border remained closed for four months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.