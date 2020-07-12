close
Sun Jul 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2020

Kharlachi border reopened for trade

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2020

PARACHINAR: The Kharlachi border crossing in Kurram tribal district was reopened to trade with Afghanistan, a military official said on Saturday. Talking to reporters, Brigadier Najaf Abbas said that efforts were being made to facilitate the traders. He added that the Kharlachi border remained closed for four months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

