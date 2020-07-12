20 shops fined

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : The city district administration on Saturday imposed Rs 59,000 fine on 20 shops for selling the sugar at the higher rates than the officially-fixed rate.
During a crackdown on sugar overcharging, the price control magistrates of the city administration checked sugar prices at 321 shops. Twenty cases were registered against profiteers.