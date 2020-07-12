Charity commission set up

The Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is introducing departmental reforms to ensure transparency in collecting donations as well as the collection of “Sadqaat” and charity.

On the directions of the chief minister, Punjab Charity Commission has been set up under the Punjab Charity Act 2018. Usman Buzdar said that that it will be compulsory for all charitable organisations and institutions working across the province to register with Punjab Charity Commission before August 15 to ensure proper utilisation of charities and donations.

He maintained that in order to facilitate NGOs, trusts, societies and other charities, a web registration portal has also been set up. It is another step towards promoting e-governance and ensuring the one-click access to services in Punjab. Applicants can register themselves by visiting; www.charitycommission.punjab.gov.pk.

The chief minister said that the people of Pakistan have an unparalleled passion of charity and helping others. Well-to-do openly helped their brethren who were financially affected from Covid-19.

He said that setting up the charity commission will help maintain the ledger and check misappropriation.