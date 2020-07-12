Pakistan Railways holds seminar on fuel management

In order to have a detailed look into different perspectives of fuel management with special focus on optimal consumption and recommendations for its efficient utilisation, a seminar was arranged at the Technical Training Centre of Pakistan Railways in Karachi on Friday.

All officers of the Pakistan Railways’ Karachi division and relevant officials attended the seminar.

According to a press release from the Pakistan Railways, fuel occupies a significant chunk of the Pakistan Railways' budget as almost one-quarter (or 23 per cent) of the annual budget is earmarked for fuel every year. “During the FY 2019-20, the per cent share on fuel expenditure was 18.71 per cent (or Rs17.8 billion) out of the total budget of Rs. 95 billion,” it said.

“The Pakistan Railways has to earmark colossal sums in the heads of salary and pension that are not only unalterable but increasing every year. Nevertheless, adequate fuel management targeting efficient and optimal utilisation can pave the way for reducing the department's fiscal deficit from this head,” remarked a senior officer of the Pakistan Railways.

Divisional mechanical engineer Fasahatullah Baig gave a detailed presentation on the subject. He said that en route maintenance issues of the track, rolling stock operational practices and the drivers' behaviour contributed to how fuel was consumed.

He said various measures had been taken to curtail fuel losses thereby ensuring savings. Pakistan Railways Karachi Divisional Superintendent Arshad Salam Khattak in his concluding note remarked that a fuel awareness campaign would be kicked off very soon aiming at efficient utilisation.